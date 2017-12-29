ISL: Mumbai City hammer Delhi Dynamos 4-0; go to second spot

Mumbai, December 29: In a game that saw tempers flaring on both sides, it was Mumbai City FC that came out on top with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Delhi Dynamos in their Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Mumbai Sports Arena here on Friday (December 29).
The win takes Mumbai to the second spot on the points table while yet another defeat for Miguel Angel Portugal’s Dunamos side means they remain rooted to the foot of the table.
A moment of madness saw both sides reduced to 10 men deep into the added time of the first half. But Mumbai had already gained a grip on the game and they maintained their dominant position throughout.
Lucian Goian opened the scoring for the home side in the 12th after Everton Santos went down inside the Delhi box under a challenge from Delhi goalkeeper Arnab Das Sharma to win his side a penalty. Achille Emana stepped up to take the spot kick but his effort hit the post but Goian followed up to put the ball in the back of the net.
Mumbai City FC doubled their lead at the stroke of halftime. Emana's free kick from near the corner post was well met by Santos to ripple Delhi’s net for the second time.
And then came the talking point of the game. An innocuous coming together between Sehnaj Singh and Matias Mirabaje saw both players lashing out at each other. The referee had no choice but to dismiss both players from the playing field.
The home side started off the second half where they had left in the first. Just three minutes into the restart, Santos further stretched Mumbai's lead. Rui Das's corner at the near post found the Brazilian and his looping header went over the line.
Late on into the game, Mumbai's star striker Balwant Singh also got into the act to become the leading scorer in this edition of the ISL with five goals. In the 78th minute, Emana again turned creator.
His cross found Singh in acres of space inside the Delhi Box and he did the rest from there to make it a memorable victory for him and his team.
But even with flattering scoreline it was by no means a one-sided game. Delhi did create chances on the night but they failed to take their opportunities.