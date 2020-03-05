Football
ISL: Mumbai City part ways with head coach Jorge Costa

By
Jorge Costa leaves Mumbai City after two seasons being in charge
Jorge Costa leaves Mumbai City after two seasons being in charge

Mumbai, March 5: Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC on Thursday (March 5) announced that they have parted ways with head coach Jorge Costa.

The ISL club, which is part owned by the City Football Group, also announced that assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also depart along with the head coach.

The CEO of the club Indranil Das Blah thanked Costa, who spent two season at the club and rest of the departing staff for their contributions to the club.

"We'd like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the Club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the Club wishes Jorge well for the future," said Das Blah in the statement released by the club.

Under Costa, the Mumbai team finished the 2019-20 ISL campaign in fifth spot, just missing out on the final play-off position and in his first season at the club, they reached the play-offs. The Islanders have also announced they will now begin the search for the next manager.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11:56 [IST]
