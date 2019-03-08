ISL preview, live streaming, where to watch: Mumbai eye Goa revenge

Fine run
The 5-0 hammering in Goa spurred Mumbai as Costa challenged his side to punch above their weight. Mumbai launched a fine run that saw them even defeat leaders - and then undefeated - Bengaluru FC and will now hope to rediscover that form.
Goa have kept seven clean sheets against Mumbai over the course of five seasons now and have scored 19 goals against them.
One step further
It is a second consecutive play-off appearance for Goa under Sergio Lobera and they will be determined to go one step further at least this time after being bundled out by eventual champions Chennaiyin FC last year.
Lobera's men have once again mesmerised the league with their attacking brand of football which has seen them score a staggering 36 goals in 18 games. It is Ferran Corominas who has once again led Goa's charge with the Spanish striker looking set to capture his second consecutive Golden Boot award.
Vital factor
"The most important thing is our style of football. Of course, you have to take the opposition into account but we have to keep on working on what is our strength - our style," said FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato.
While Corominas' 15 goals have been the driving force behind Goa's campaign, Modou Sogou has been the vital factor in Mumbai's progression to the top four. The Senegalese striker's 12 goals in the league stage is the highest tally registered by any Mumbai player in a single ISL campaign.
Sogou will be crucial to Costa's plans for Mumbai in the crucial clash but the Portuguese coach's own impact on the team cannot be underestimated. Costa has transformed Mumbai's fortunes with his measured approach since taking over from Alexandre Guimaraes last summer.
Opening battle
While all eyes will be on the two prolific front-men in Corominas and Sogou, Friday's play-off clash will very much be battle for defensive supremacy. The two teams hold the joint second-best defensive records after the league stage and have conceded 20 goals each in their 18 clashes.
Can Costa's men get their revenge or will Goa make amends for their play-off disappointment from last season? Plenty to look forward in the decisive clashes, starting with the opening battle in Mumbai.