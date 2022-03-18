ISL Stats and Records: Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC Total Goals in ISL History

Bengaluru, March 18: Two-time runners up Kerala Blasters face Hyderabad FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 final, scheduled for Sunday (March 20) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
Hyderabad FC reached their first ever final following a 3-2 win over two legs against last season runner up ATK Mohun Bagan. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, scrapped past League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC by 2-1 on aggregate to reach their third ISL final.
Hyderabad lead the goal-scorers chart with 46 goals in 22 matches thanks to former Kerala Blasters striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has struck 18 goals, including one hattrick in 19 matches.
KBFC, meanwhile, scored 36 goals in 22 matches and their top-scorers this season are strike partners Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez, who have struck 8 goals each. For KBFC, Sahal Abdul Samad also scored 6 goals to feature in the top Indian scorers list for the season.
How Many Times Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC Won ISL?
Ogbeche is also the leading goal-scorer for both Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC so far in ISL history.
The two teams have so far met in 6 matches with both KBFC and HFC winning 3 games each. 19 goals have been scored in between them in their meetings so far.
In the recent meetings between the two sides, Ogbeche and Javi Siverio got on the scoresheet for HFC, who secured a 2-1 win against KBFC for whom Vincy Barreto scored a late consolation goal. Earlier in the season, Vazquez's strike sealed a 1-0 win for KBFC.
ISL Final 2022: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC: Possible Playing 11, Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction
Now, let's take a look at the total goals of Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC in ISL history:
Kerala Blasters Goals in ISL: 177 goals in 144 matches
Hyderabad FC Goals in ISL: 94 goals in 60 matches
Kerala Blasters Top Scorer: Bartholomew Ogbeche - 15 goals
Hyderabad FC Top Scorer: Bartholomew Ogbeche - 18 goals
Kerala Blasters Hattrick Scorers: Iain Hume (1) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (1)
Hyderabad FC Hattrick Scorers: Bartholomew Ogbeche (1)