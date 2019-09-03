Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa part ways with Laxmikant Kattimani, Nirmal Chettri

By
Laxmikant Kattimani
Laxmikant Kattimani made 39 appearances for the Gaurs over five seasons. Image: FC Goa Media

Goa, September 3: Ahead of the start of Indian Super League (ISL) season six, last year's runners-up FC Goa has decided to the terminate contracts for goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani and defender Nirmal Chettri.

The Goan goalkeeper made 39 appearances for the Gaurs over five seasons and was a part of the club since its inception and played a crucial role in the 2015 campaign which saw the Gaurs reach the final.

Nirmal, on the other hand, joined FC Goa in 2018 after impressing for Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United. He, however, made only one appearance for the Gaurs during the 2018-19 season.

The decision to terminate the contracts of both Kattimani and Nirmal have been agreed mutually between the club and the players.

"The club would like to thank Kattimani and Nirmal sincerely for their services and wish the best for their future," FC Goa tweeted.

start their ISL campaign on October 23

The Gaurs were one of the impressive teams last season where they went on reach the finals before going down to Rahul Bheke's extra time goal for Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

More LAXMIKANT KATTIMANI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli backs Bumrah, Vihari, Jadeja
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue