ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa part ways with Laxmikant Kattimani, Nirmal Chettri

Goa, September 3: Ahead of the start of Indian Super League (ISL) season six, last year's runners-up FC Goa has decided to the terminate contracts for goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani and defender Nirmal Chettri.
The Goan goalkeeper made 39 appearances for the Gaurs over five seasons and was a part of the club since its inception and played a crucial role in the 2015 campaign which saw the Gaurs reach the final.
Nirmal, on the other hand, joined FC Goa in 2018 after impressing for Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United. He, however, made only one appearance for the Gaurs during the 2018-19 season.
The decision to terminate the contracts of both Kattimani and Nirmal have been agreed mutually between the club and the players.
"The club would like to thank Kattimani and Nirmal sincerely for their services and wish the best for their future," FC Goa tweeted.
We bid adieu to Laxmikant Kattimani and Nirmal Chettri. We thank them for their contribution and wish both all the best for the next journey! 💪🏻🧡— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) September 1, 2019
Read More: https://t.co/MzQGNeXh8y#NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/r6nUUclsig
start their ISL campaign on October 23
The Gaurs were one of the impressive teams last season where they went on reach the finals before going down to Rahul Bheke's extra time goal for Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.
(Source: FC Goa Media)