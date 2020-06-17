ISL Transfer: Odisha FC sign teen midfield sensation Thoiba Singh

Bhubaneswar, June 17: Odisha FC on Tuesday (June 16) announced the arrival of teen sensation Moirangthem Thoiba Singh ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League.
The 17-year-old central midfielder, who was at I-League team Minerva Punjab FC for the last two seasons, signed a three-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based club.
The Manipur-born footballer has played for India at the age-group competitions. He also became the youngest player to score a goal in the AFC Cup last year while playing for Punjab FC.
Speaking about the new signing, OFC President Rohan Sharma said, "Thoiba is a very exciting and versatile player and I am really happy we were able to bring him in the squad this year."
"Though he is extremely young, he is a player who has got minutes in the I-League as well as in age-group competitions for India. He will have a good mentor in Vinit who can help him mature as per the club''s ideologies. He has an extremely high ceiling and hopefully, this year he finds his feet to develop into a better player for the future," he added.
Odisha FC is delighted to announce the signing of young Indian midfielder Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, the youngest player to score in the AFC Cup last year, on a three year deal ⚽@IndSuperLeague #WelcomeThoiba #OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame pic.twitter.com/A8bN3faQgK— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 16, 2020
Expressing his delight, Thoiba said, "Can't wait to get started with Odisha FC and make my mark in the ISL and possibly get into the national team. I am excited to be a part of a strong core of young Indian players and I am sure I will be learning and improving daily at Odisha FC."
Earlier this month, Odisha FC also roped in young Indian defender Kamalpreet Singh from East Bengal and they also signed experienced shot-stopper Kamaljit Singh from Hyderbad FC.
After the end of last season, Odisha FC parted ways with head coach Josep Gombau and are yet to name his replacement. However, there are reports which state that Odisha FC are in advanced talks with former England Uner-19 and South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter to take over the head coach's role.