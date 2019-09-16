ISL Transfer Watch: Amey Ranawade reunites with FC Goa

Bengaluru, September 16: Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up FC Goa have roped in right-back Amey Ranawade from I League club Mohun Bagan on a one-year-deal which will keep him at the club till the summer of 2020.
It marks a return to home for Ranawade, having been picked up by the Gaurs in the draft prior to the fourth season of the ISL.
The 21-year-old was also part of the victorious Bagan squad in the 2018 Calcutta Football League.
The full-back started playing football at his school, Father Agnel's in Vashi, Mumbai. Ranawade was then selected for the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Elite Academy in Goa. He has represented India across multiple age groups, including the Under-17's and U-20's.
"One of the big reasons for me returning to the club was that I was familiar with the surroundings. I was treated very well when I previously spent a season here," an elated Ranawade told the club wesbite on his return.
"The aim this year for me will be to win the title, after reaching the semifinal with FC Goa in the fourth season of the ISL," he added.
FC Goa Director of Football Ravi Puskur also spoke of his delight at Ranawade's signing. "We're happy to welcome a familiar face back to the club. Ranawade spent a year at the club and we are aware of his qualities. He brings with him the experience of playing as an Indian youth international and we're sure he'll increase competition for places in the starting eleven."
