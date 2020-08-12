ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa signs Ivan Gonzalez from Cultural Leonesa

Bengaluru, August 12: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have completed the signing of Ivan Gonzalez on a permanent deal after the defender ended his contract with Spanish second tier side Cultural Leonesa, a club with which he had spent five seasons in two different spells.
Arriving at the club as an established right back, Gonzalez moved to centre back position in recent years. With him leading the backline, the Spanish club finished second in Segunda B, Group II last season.
The 30-year-old, who has signed an initial two-year contract, becomes the Gaurs' fifth signing this off-season, following Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz.
"I'm really happy to be here. It's a great opportunity. The project was really appealing. And in the space of a few years, the club has become a big name in India, and it's a brilliant chance for me to progress with my career," Gonzalez was quoted as saying by FC Goa website.
Gonzalez came through the ranks at Real Madrid, joining them in 2002 from local club AD Parla at the age of 12. In the years to come, he played for the Real Madrid Under-19 team before earning a promotion to Real Madrid C.
Over the years, he has also represented Racing Ferrol, UB Conquense and Deportivo B as well.
"I've more to offer than just being a defender. I, of course, defend, but I like to play with the ball and build up the game from the back, and I think that is something I'm good at.
"I've worked previously with Juan Ferrando (coach) and I had a word with him as well. And I would say that the club and the coach's vision completely align with mine and that really was a big pull.
"We finished at the top of the table last season, something we would love to repeat. There's an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League campaign also at hand. I'm looking forward to everything that's coming. At the moment, I just want to get started," added Gonzalez.
FC Goa, had topped the ISL group stage last season, by virtue of which they became the first Indian club to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.
Gonzalez's signing continues the Spanish revolution in the Gaurs who are the winners of the 2019 Super Cup.
After appointing Ferrando as the chief coach in place of compatrior Sergio Lobera, in April, the Gaurs recently named Javier Gonzalez as the strength and conditioning coach.
(Source: FC Goa Media)