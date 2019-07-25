ISL Transfer Watch: Kerala Blasters sign goalkeeper TP Rehenesh from NorthEast United

Bengaluru, July 25: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up Kerala Blasters FC have signed goalkeeper TP Rehenesh from NorthEast United FC.
Rehenesh is third shot-stopper in the Blasters squad following earlier captures of Bilal Khan and Shibinraj Kunniyil.
The 26-year-old made 49 appearances for the Highlanders over a span of five years.
"Welcome to the KBFC Family, TP Rehenesh! " Blasters tweeted from their official handle.
Last season, Rehenesh barely featured for Eelco Schattorie's men, but did impress in the 2017-18 ISL season. He first appeared for the club in 2014 while on loan from Shillong Lajong.
Apart from his extensive ISL experience, the goalkeeper has also represented some of the other top clubs from India.
Veetilek thirike swagatham, @Rehenesh13! 💛💙#SwagathamRehenesh #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/xOz8hjkWMe— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) July 24, 2019
He began his career in the I league with ONGC in 2012. The following season, he moved to Mumbai Tigers and then on loan to Rangdajied United. In total, the new Blasters stopper made 37 appearances in the 2013-14 season.
Subsequently moving to Shillong Lajong, he played in 15 matches for the club before moving to NorthEast on a permanent transfer.
In between his four-year spell with the John Abraham-owned club, Rehenesh twice headed on loan to East Bengal FC, first in 2016 and then in 2017.
