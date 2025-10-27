Ismael Saibari's Special Hat-Trick Secures PSV's Thrilling Win Against Feyenoord

Matty Cash Admits Aston Villa's Corner Routine Was Not Meant For Him In Victory Over Manchester City

PSV Eindhoven's manager, Peter Bosz, praised Ismael Saibari for his outstanding performance in their 3-2 win against Feyenoord. Saibari scored a hat-trick, starting with a clever finish from Mauro Junior's assist. After Luciano Valente equalised for Feyenoord, Saibari quickly regained the lead for PSV with a powerful shot. He completed his hat-trick by lobbing the goalkeeper from outside the box.

Despite Feyenoord's efforts through Valente and Oussama Targhalline, Saibari's brilliance secured all three points for PSV. This victory put them level with Feyenoord at the top of the Eredivisie table, both teams having 25 points. Bosz expressed admiration for Saibari, stating, "Ismael is a special person and a special player. It's wonderful to work with him."

Saibari now leads PSV's scoring charts with six league goals this season. In this match alone, he scored with all three of his shots on target. Bosz highlighted Saibari's ability to be in scoring positions consistently as one of his key strengths. "He has always been in scoring positions, that's a great quality of his," Bosz noted.

The PSV manager also mentioned that Saibari combines his positioning skills with high output. Despite being sociable and sometimes prioritising social activities over rest, Saibari remains effective on the pitch. Bosz remarked on this aspect of Saibari's personality: "He's very sociable, sometimes even too sociable."

Peter Bosz believes that Saibari could excel in the Premier League due to his physical attributes. "If you analyse him, he has a certain physique that you need in England," Bosz explained. He compared Saibari to Florian Wirtz at Liverpool, suggesting that physicality plays a role in adapting to English football.

However, Bosz was cautious about focusing solely on Saibari's achievements. He emphasised the importance of teamwork in PSV's recent success. "I think it's dangerous to single out Ismael just because he scores," he said. Bosz also acknowledged other players like Jerdy Schouten for their contributions.

The Role of De Kuip Atmosphere

The intense atmosphere at De Kuip was another factor highlighted by Bosz. He noted how the crowd can influence the game and motivate players. "That does something to you as a footballer," he stated about the support from fans when they rallied behind their team.

The manager described how even when leading 3-1, the stadium's energy shifted dramatically as fans got involved. This environment can inspire players and create memorable moments on the field.

This thrilling match showcased not only individual talent but also collective effort and fan impact in football dynamics.