Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Manchester United: More pressure on Solskjaer as unbeaten away run ends

Istanbul, November 5: Manchester United saw their 18-match unbeaten away run come to an end as they lost 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Hoping for a response to Sunday's Premier League defeat at home to Arsenal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer instead watched his side fall behind to a Demba Ba goal in Istanbul that came after the veteran striker was given the freedom of the United half to run forward and score.
Edin Visca made it 2-0 from more haphazard defending, doubling the tally of goals scored by Basaksehir in this competition.
Anthony Martial headed in a response but the visitors offered scant real threat in the second half, as their 100 per cent start to the group stage ended.
United started strongly but fell behind when a long Visca clearance allowed Ba to stride unchallenged into the visitors' half and slot past Dean Henderson, who was making his Champions League debut.
The hosts seemed only too happy to sit back as United failed to pick their way through, and they pounced on a chance to make it 2-0. Deniz Turuc robbed Juan Mata of possession, drilled the ball across the box and, after Ba let it run into space, Visca blasted past Henderson.
United responded swiftly this time, Luke Shaw's cross picking out Martial to steer a header beyond the reach of Fehmi Mert Gunok with his side's first effort on target.
Bruno Fernandes tested Gunok with a free-kick but still United laboured to break down the Basaksehir back line, prompting Solskjaer to introduce Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba from the bench.
Mason Greenwood soon followed, but none could breach the Turkish champions, who have reignited their chances of progressing from the Group H, thanks largely to Alexandru Epureanu hooking a loose ball off the line in injury time.