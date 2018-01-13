It's a dream to manage Liverpool one day: Alonso

Bengaluru, January 13: Xabi Alonso revealed his desire to manage Liverpool in the future, although he has backed former team-mate Steven Gerrard to become a future first-team manager at the Merseyside club ahead of him.
Alonso, who retired from football in the summer, was a fan-favourite among Liverpool supporters during his time at Anfield and enjoyed five successful seasons in which he won both the Champions League and FA Cup, before moving on to Real Madrid in 2009.
The midfielder has recently admitted that he is now thinking of engaging in football management and he dreams of managing Liverpool one day.
In an interview with the popular journalist, Guillem Balague Alonso said: "Managing Liverpool? Yes for sure, I have dreamt of that, but first I have to prove myself and prepare.
"If I decide somewhere along the way to take my chances as a manager, my link, my commitment, my passion with Liverpool is there. Why not? We will see if we can cross paths in our ways."
However, he also claimed that he believes his former midfield partner at Anfield, Steven Gerrard will beat him to it. Gerrard took up a coaching role at the Reds foundation in February soon after his retirement and has taken the responsibility for the under-18s side and the under-19s side in the UEFA Youth League this season.
"I think that Stevie will go earlier than me for sure, it's the natural way," said the former Spain international. "Steve is already there so it's going to be sooner rather than later I guess."