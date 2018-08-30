It was very hard, the worst seven months of my life: Lucas Moura blasts former manager Emery

Bengaluru, August 30: Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has enjoyed a blistering start to the new Premier League campaign after registering three goals, including two winning goals against Manchester United. However, last weekend's man of the match winner has blasted his former manager Unai Emery.
Emery and Moura previously worked at French Champions PSG for two years. The Spurs winger thrived in his first term under the Spaniard manager but struggled in his second term when they decided to splash the cash on star signings Mbappe and Neymar.
He made just six appearances, each as a substitute, in all competitions from August to January, having scored all over 19 goals and assisted 10 in 53 games during the previous campaign. And now as per the 26-year-old that seven months at the French capital was his one of the hardest days of life.
Moura told ESPN Brazil, “It was very hard, the worst seven months of my life. I came from a very good season, I was second top scorer of the team, only behind Cavani.
“The following season, I wasn’t even called up. I used to go to practice, I wasn’t even in the game. I used to go back home.
“Anyway, it was very difficult. But I kept working hard, strong. And God gave me the best gift of life, my son.”
Following the lack of game-time, Moura decided to jump the ship and last January made a move to Tottenham for just £25m. Initially, the Brazilian attacker found it hard to make the cut in Spurs also as Pochettino mostly used Moura as a substitute only.
But with their star ace Heung Min Son on national duty, the Argentine boss kept faith on Moura to deliver in his absence and the 26-year-old has certainly delivered.
Moura has also now admitted that he found it difficult to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League at first but right now he reckons he is growing into a more rounded player under Pochettino.
He added: "We only have a clue when we’re watching. When I started playing here I saw that it really is very competitive, very dynamic. Work here is very hard.
"I have grown a lot in this physical part, added that in my game. The game is here and there. In France, it’s a little more physical strength, not as intense as here. This is doing me very well, it is improving my game. I’ve grown a lot, evolving a lot.
"Everyone told me that my football is similar to the Premier League, that here I would get along very well. I’ve been through it. But it’s just the beginning."