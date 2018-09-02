Football

Italy recall Chiellini as Pellegri wins first call-up

Posted By: OPTA
Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini
Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini

Rome, September 2: Giorgio Chiellini has returned to the Italy squad for the first time this year for this month's UEFA Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal.

The Juventus defender has not been called up by his country since the World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden in November of last year.

Monaco striker Pietro Pellegri has earned a spot in the senior squad for the first time alongside five other uncapped players.

Cagliari's Alessio Cragno and Nicolo Barella, SPAL defender Manuel Lazzari, Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi and Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo have also been included in Roberto Mancini's 31-man group.

Mario Balotelli is among the strikers selected, meaning he could make his first appearance in a competitive international since the 2014 World Cup finals.

Italy face Poland in Bologna on September 7 before travelling to Lisbon to face Portugal three days later.

Italy squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Mattia Perin (Juventus), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino);

Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia Caldara (AC Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito (Genoa), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Manuel Lazzari (SPAL), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea);

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Cagliari), Marco Benassi (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma);

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Nice), Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Giacomo Bonaventura (AC Milan), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Pietro Pellegri (Monaco), Simone Zaza (Torino)

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
