Inter yet to receive offer for Perisic – Marotta

By Opta
Inter winger Ivan Perisic
Inter winger Ivan Perisic

Milan, January 29: Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta revealed the Serie A club were yet to receive an offer for Ivan Perisic.

Perisic has asked to leave Inter, with Premier League outfit Arsenal linked with a move for the Croatia international.

However, Marotta said Inter were yet to get an actual offer for the 29-year-old.

"It's difficult to keep a player that wants to leave," he told Sky Sport on Monday (January 28).

"But in this moment there are no offers for Perisic."

Perisic has been at Inter since 2015 and was previously linked with a switch to Manchester United.

While unwilling to confirm Arsenal were chasing Perisic, head coach Unai Emery said a winger was a target.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League and host Cardiff City on Tuesday (January 29).

FullTime: CDA 0 - 1 RAY
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
