Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ivory Coast 1 Algeria 1 (aet, 3-4 on penalties): Die miss sends Desert Foxes through

By Opta
Algeria scrape through in AFCON after penalty shootout
Algeria scrape through in AFCON after penalty shootout

Suez, July 12: Algeria set up an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Nigeria with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Ivory Coast following a 1-1 draw in Suez.

Sofiane Feghouli's goal against the run of play opened the scoring in the 20th minute, Rais M'bolhi having made a superb early save to keep Ivory Coast at bay.

But Baghdad Bounedjah's penalty miss handed Ivory Coast a lifeline early in the second half, with Jonathan Kodjia's fine effort restoring parity.

And after extra-time failed to serve up a winner, it was Algeria who came out on top in the shoot-out - Wilfried Bony and Serey Die missing their spot-kicks as their side crashed out.

Wilfried Kanon sliced wide from three yards out for Ivory Coast and his early miss proved costly when Feghouli coolly clipped home at the other end.

Matters looked set to get worse for Ivory Coast a minute into the second half when Sylvain Gbohouo lunged in on Bounedjah.

But Ivory Coast's luck was in and after Bounedjah's overhit spot-kick hit the top of the bar and stayed out, Kodjia drilled a low strike across M'bolhi to haul the Elephants level.

A fantastic block from Mamadou Bagayoko denied Riyad Mahrez before Wilfried Zaha skewed a volley over at the other end as extra time beckoned.

Ivory Coast looked the more likely to get a winner, with Ismael Traore's scuffed effort cleared off the line amid a goal-mouth scramble, but Algeria - who went close through substitute Andy Delort late on - held firm.

Bony's tame penalty proved comfortable for M'bolhi to deal with, though it was Die who missed the crucial spot-kick, with his attempt hitting the left-hand post as Algeria booked their place in the last four.

More AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue