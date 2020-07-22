Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Grealish 'not too sure' on Villa future after vital win

By Ben Spratt

Birmingham, July 22: Jack Grealish - who has been linked with Manchester United - acknowledged he is "not too sure" if he has played his final home game for Aston Villa.

Villa captain Grealish led his side to a vital 1-0 home victory over Arsenal on Tuesday, moving Dean Smith's side above Watford and out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Regardless of his current club's top-flight status, though, the midfielder's future appears to be in some doubt.

United have been among the clubs touted as suitors for Grealish, who could not confirm he would be back in a Villa shirt at the start of next season.

"I'm not too sure at the moment," he told Sky Sports. "I have one aim and that's to keep this club in the Premier League.

"This whole club, this whole stadium and fanbase knows where we belong. That's all I'm thinking about at the moment, keeping this club in the Premier League. Hopefully we can do that on Sunday."

Trezeguet got the decisive Villa goal - his third in three matches - and Grealish still has not provided a goal or assist since the Premier League's restart.

However, the Villa talisman felt he was back to somewhere near his best against Arsenal, including sending Keinan Davis clear for one big second-half miss.

"It would mean everything to me [to keep Villa up]," Grealish said. "I think since we've been back, I probably haven't been as effective as I was before.

"Truthfully, I haven't felt as fit as I did before the break, but that's no excuse. I just need to do what I know I can do.

"I've probably done it today. I was probably unlucky not to get an assist in the end."

More JACK GREALISH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SAS 1 - 2 ACM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue