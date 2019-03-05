Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Favre wants more from 'up and down' Sancho

By Opta
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho

Dortmund, March 5: Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has "a lot to learn" according to head coach Lucien Favre, who called for the 18-year-old to focus on his work rate to fulfil his potential.

Sancho has scored eight Bundesliga goals in 24 appearances for Favre's table-topping side this season but was on the receiving end of criticism aimed at the whole team after Dortmund were beaten 2-1 at Augsburg on Friday (March 1).

Former defender Matthias Sammer described BVB as "immature" following the result, and Favre admitted that Sancho's outstanding performances this season have not come with consistency.

"He's a very good player, a very talented player," Favre told reporters ahead of Dortmund's Champions League last-1616 second-leg clash with Tottenham.

"He's 18 and sometimes with 18 it's up and down.

"He had played really, really well in the first half of the season and at the start of second half but he has highs and lows.

"He has a lot to learn, a lot of potential. But for every player who has talent there is no talent without hard work.

"Hard work is 90 per cent. Talent is 10 per cent."

Dortmund go into their clash with Tottenham trailing 3-0 after a first-leg defeat at Wembley, and no side has ever won a Champions League knockout tie after losing the first leg away from home by that scoreline.

Favre played down the impact of Sammer's comments about his side, who are only ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table on goal difference.

"I have often spoken to Matthias at the beginning of the season and since," said Favre. "We have a good understanding. But he is a journalist in those situations and we are a democracy. Everyone can have his opinion.

"I have every trust in him. On TV he has a right to say what he can say. It's not a problem for me. But I did not see the show. So I can't really judge this."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LGN 1 - 0 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue