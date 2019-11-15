Football
Jadon Sancho in demand, which club will be his ideal destination?

By
Jadon Sancho

Kolkata, November 15: Jadon Sancho is among the hottest prospects in world football at the moment and certainly the biggest young talent in England right now.

It is therefore imperative that he is linked with some of the biggest clubs in European football.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and of course Sancho's former club Manchester City are all interested in the services of the 19-year-old who has been a revelation at Borussia Dortmund.

With every top English club linked with him, it will definitely be a hard task for the youngster to choose the right destination for himself. Given his style of play, Chelsea suits him most for obvious reasons.

Place in first XI

At either Liverpool or Manchester City, Sancho will face a much tougher competition for a place in the starting XI. Liverpool have Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on the two wings and both of them are among the biggest stars in world football right now. Displacing them and making a place for himself will be difficult for Sancho. City are already stuffed with plenty of top options on the flanks with Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez. At either Manchester United or Chelsea, Sancho will be an automatic choice, but the latter would be the better choice thanks to the amazing work Frank Lampard has been doing with youngsters.

Same age group

At Chelsea, Sancho will have team-mates who belong to his age group and they all can grow together as a team. Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James are all quality young players who are making their mark right now and the addition of Sancho would make them even stronger. In the long run, Chelsea are destined to succeed if they can retain this crop of players. Lampard's work thus far as the manager has been outstanding and it only looks the start of something really special.

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
