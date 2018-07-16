James Rodriguez ready to negotiate Real Madrid return

Bengaluru, July 16: The stepping down of Zinedine Zidane and the emotional transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid marked the end of an era at the Santiago Bernabeu. An era that saw Madrid single-handedly dominate Europe with their record three back-to-back Champions League titles, as well as four titles in five years. However, this end can be a beginning for a new era.
James Rodriguez, who was picked up by Florentino Perez after his scintillating performances in 2014, is eyeing a move back to his suitors. Rodriguez was part of two Champions League winning side of Real Madrid but wasn’t getting the playtime he wanted under Zidane. This forced him to push for a move away from the Spanish capital to Bavarian giants Bayern Munich. However, Madrid were clever enough to only negotiate a loan deal for the Colombian star. And rightly so, the club feel their gamble has indeed played off as they are considering calling him back.
Madrid boasted a formidable bench with the likes of Isco, James and Bale all available as secondary options. But with the arrival of Julen Lopetegui, these players could prove their formidable-ness on the field now. Added to that, with Cristiano Ronaldo out of contention, there is vacant position for a new star in the Galactico line-up. Contact between the Spaniard coach and the player has already started and there is optimism that any potential roadblocks to a deal can be overcome eventually.
Unfortunately for the Spanish coach, Bayern Munich hold all the cards in negotiations having agreed a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2017. The only way the playmaker could return to La Liga this summer would be if the Bavarian club agree to terminate the loan agreement, something they haven't yet shown any desire to do.
But irrespective of Bayern’s approach, James is also keen on returning to Madrid, a club he truly loved playing for. The only problem for him was the strained relationship with Zidane, which is not even a matter of concern now.
