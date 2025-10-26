Football Jamie Vardy Celebrates Scoring His First Goal For Cremonese In Serie A Jamie Vardy is thrilled to score his first goal for Cremonese in Serie A at age 38. He reflects on the tactical differences between Serie A and the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Jamie Vardy expressed his delight after netting his first goal for Cremonese in Serie A. The 38-year-old broke his scoring drought by netting the opener in a 1-1 draw against Atalanta. This achievement made him the oldest player to score for Cremonese in Serie A and the first Englishman to score for them in this competition.

Vardy has found opportunities limited since joining Cremonese, having only managed four league appearances so far. However, he capitalised on his third shot in Italy’s top division, which was also his sole attempt during the match. "I'm over the moon to get my first goal," Vardy told Sky Sport Italia. "But taking the lead that late on, I'm a bit disappointed we didn't get the three points."

Despite the mixed feelings about the game result, Vardy remains optimistic about future matches. He emphasised his commitment to staying fit and ready for selection. "I feel great. I look after myself, make sure I do all the right recovery and as close to 100% for each game as and when they come," he stated.

After spending 13 years at Leicester City, Vardy transferred to Cremonese on a free deal in September. During his time with Leicester, he spent ten seasons in the Premier League and was part of their title-winning squad in 2015-16. Reflecting on his new experience, Vardy noted differences between Serie A and the Premier League.

According to Vardy, Serie A is more tactical and possession-oriented compared to the high-intensity nature of the Premier League. "It's more tactical and possession-based in Serie A," he explained. "You get to the Premier League and it's all high intensity, fast-paced, normally end-to-end."

He highlighted that players have more time on the ball in Italy but need to ensure they are positioned correctly. Despite these differences, Vardy believes that football remains fundamentally similar across leagues.

Vardy stressed that success depends on being fully prepared each week regardless of opponents. "It's 11 against 11 every week; anyone can beat anyone," he said. As long as they remain focused, he believes they can secure points against any team they face.

The forward's dedication to maintaining peak condition is evident as he prepares for upcoming challenges with Cremonese. His experience from England's top flight could prove invaluable as he adapts to Italian football dynamics while aiming for further success with his new club.