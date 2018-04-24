Jan Oblak says his future at Atletico Madrid uncertain, alerting Arsenal and Liverpool

Bengaluru, April 24: Arsenal and Liverpool target Jan Oblak has admitted he is uncertain where his future lies, opening the door for a possible transfer. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's finest young goalkeepers since his move from Benfica in 2014.
He has also played a big part in helping Atletico claim the second spot in La Liga and in their surge to the Europa League semi-finals, where they will face Arsenal this week.
However, the shot-stopper, for the last couple of months, is drawing attraction from some of the top clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.
Liverpool, Arsenal & PSG are the three teams that have shown the most interest in signing Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who has a release clause of €100M. pic.twitter.com/VzAe3VPxeG— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 22, 2018
It was believed that the La Liga side would fend off interest from other clubs by offering a new contract to Oblak. His current contract with Atletico runs until 2021 but after keeping another clean sheet in their last La Liga game against Real Betis - a 0-0 draw, the Slovenia keeper did little to comfort Atletico fans as he suggested that his future at Atletico is uncertain and his side has not offered him anything yet.
"No news. I have the contract that I signed two years ago," Oblak told reporters. "What will happen, well nobody knows, not even me. I prefer to finish the season well and hopefully with a title. Then we'll see but I have a contract. I do not think of anything other than Atletico.
100% - Jan Oblak has saved the last 17 shots on target he has faced for Atletico at Wanda Metropolitano in all competitions. Barrier. pic.twitter.com/czwncdlq6q— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 22, 2018
"Atletico can grow. They have grown a lot and surely will not stop now, although it is not easy.
"I am sure that Atletico will grow and we will see what will happen to me, for the moment I am here.
"I have a contract until 2021. If I continue, we will grow together and if not, the club will grow as well."
However, Atletico are reportedly not planning to let go the keeper easily and will likely offer their number 1 a new improved contract at season's end.
Oblak last signed a contract extension with Atletico in the summer of 2016 and reportedly, his current contract has a release clause of €100 million.
Oblak will next take on Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final this Thursday night.
