Jan Vertonghen tipped to leave Spurs in January

Kolkata, January 3: Napoli and Ajax are reportedly eyeing a move for Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen in January, with the Belgian’s contract set to expire in the summer.
Vertonghen arrived from Ajax in 2012 and has gone on to become one of their best signings of the past decade. But the Belgian is now in the final six months of his contract with no breakthrough in talks, he is now free to speak to clubs and discuss a pre-contract ahead of next season.
Napoli who failed with a summer bid for the Belgium international reportedly have revived their interest while his former club Ajax are also keen and want to try to re-sign him to bolster options at the back.
New Naples manager, Gennaro Gattuso, is keen to bolster his back four and sees the 32-year-old as the perfect fit to provide quality and experience.
On the other hand, Ajax are looking for a replacement of Daley Blind who has been diagnosed with a heart condition recently.
Should Mourinho let him go?
Spurs this season have been caught up defensive many a times and Vertonghen has been at fault in many of them. However, the defender remains a key aspect in Spurs' back four and looks to be in Mourinho's plan too.
He has been used at centre-back and left-back since the arrival of Mourinho. However, that could be more down to the Premier League side not having enough quality options at the back. If Mourinho manages to land in an experienced and reliable name in January, he may choose to let go their loyal servant before losing him on free next summer.