Football Jarrad Branthwaite Faces Extended Absence After Undergoing Surgery For Hamstring Injury Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will be sidelined longer due to surgery on a hamstring injury. Following complications in recovery, he will begin rehabilitation after the procedure. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is set for a prolonged absence due to a hamstring injury. The club has announced that the defender will need surgery after a setback in his recovery. Initially, the injury was considered minor, but complications have led to this decision. No timeline has been provided for his return.

Branthwaite's absence is significant as he played 30 Premier League games last season, helping Everton achieve eight clean sheets. His defensive contributions were notable, with only James Tarkowski making more blocks than his 23 during the campaign.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during pre-season and has not yet appeared in the 2025-26 season. After consulting specialists, it was decided that surgery is necessary to resolve the issue. Everton confirmed this development in an official statement.

Following his operation, Branthwaite will begin a structured rehabilitation programme. This will be closely monitored by Everton's medical team to ensure a smooth recovery process.

In early July, Branthwaite committed to Everton by signing a five-year contract. Before this agreement, he had drawn interest from major clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham. His performance last season highlighted his value to the team.

Branthwaite's situation underscores the challenges players face with injuries and recovery. The club and fans hope for his swift return to bolster Everton's defence once again.