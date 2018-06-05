Jasper Cillessen could be PL bound as Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool come calling

London, June 5: Keeper woes for the top PL sides have initiated a virtual battle between two London clubs and a Merseyside club to acquire Barcelona’s number two choice at the goal – Jasper Cillessen.
The Gunners have appointed Unai Emery as the successor to Wenger are will be gunning for some good transfers this summer. Their priority remains a long-time successor for Petr Cech on goal and a supplement to David Ospina as well. Arsenal have identified the Netherlands international as their potential target for the role.
Chelsea on the other hand, are very skeptical on Courtois heading to Madrid. The Belgian is not up to sign a contract extension and the Blues, rather than convincing the former Atletico man to stay, have decided to invest their money and energy on the Barcelona second choice keeper. Chelsea are also battling Liverpool to sign one of the hottest property in the transfer market this summer- Alisson Becker.
Liverpool might be in pole position to sign Alisson, but are wary of the competition and influence of their respective managers, thus keeping tabs on Cillessen as well. Liverpool’s keeper woes stand the highest as Mignolet couldn’t cement his position in the playing XI while Lloris Karius looks very sloppy in goal, even costing them the Champions League title.
Barcelona are ready to stand firm, however, and are not prepared to sell the Netherlands international for anything lower than his €60 million release clause. Cillessen is currently the second choice to Marc-Andre ter Stegen but is understood to be willing to remain at Barcelona unless he receives an offer he can’t reject. The Holland player will remain to be the second choice for quite some seasons as his German counterpart at Barcelona has cemented his place very well.
Cillessen moved to Barcelona in 2016 as the replacement to Claudio Bravo and has been featuring in Cup matches like Copa del Rey for Barcelona.
