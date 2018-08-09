Former Gunners keeper Jens Lehmann: Arsenal are capable of winning Premier League

Bengaluru, August 9: Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has opened up about the chances of the big teams in the upcoming season of the Premier League and feels the Gunners have a good chance of bagging the league title this term.
Lehman was asked about the future of Arsenal under new manager Unai Emery as well as the competition he faces in the league.
Manchester City do look strong enough to make it two straight titles and given the way they started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield, many fans too agree that Pep Guardiola might have built a dynasty in England like in Bayern Munich.
However, former Premier League winner Lehmann has dismissed the idea suggesting that other teams like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United too could compete for the title and it won't be a lopsided campaign like last time.
He also suggested that his former side, under Emery, will mount a title challenge this term. He believes the current Arsenal squad is far more superior than the previous Premier League winning teams.
1️⃣ = Unai Special— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 3, 2018
2️⃣ = Developmental
3️⃣ = The Diamond
Three ways Arsenal could line up during Unai Emery's first season in charge. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Ot8vsYZAWk
"This won't happen in Premier League," Lehmann told Bild when asked if defending champions Manchester City are about to build a Bayern Munich-style dynasty in England. "The quality gap is not as big as in the Bundesliga.
"I see a lot of potential in Chelsea, who have a new manager in Maurizio Sarri. Usually, Chelsea have a successful first year under a new sporting leadership. I expect them back in the title. Liverpool, just like Tottenham, must win something someday. And my ex-club Arsenal also have a new manager and must win the trophy with Unai Emery.
"If it's not their goal to win the league, why all the changes in the club? The Arsenal squad is not worse than those of the other teams."
The German keeper also heaped praise on Arsenal's arch-rivals Spurs, who have impressed under Mauricio Pochettino.
"Having played for Arsenal, you don't really like the local rival Tottenham that much," Lehmann said.
PREMIER LEAGUE BEGINS!— COYS.com (@COYS_com) August 7, 2018
📅 Saturday 11th August
⏰ 4 Days
⚫️ #NUFC vs #THFC ⚪️
"He's magic,
You know,
Mauricio Pochettino..."#THFC #COYS #Spurs pic.twitter.com/2XVt5X4sqD
"Regardless, I must admit: They remind me a bit of the 'old' Arsenal I played in. Many young and interesting players. But Spurs and Kane must make use of the current momentum they have before it collapses one day. It appears they right now don't know how to win trophies. But it's must if you want to be a big side."
Emery is leading the Gunners into the new season after 22 years under Arsene Wenger. The new era begins this weekend when they host defending champions Manchester City.