Jess Park Transfers To Manchester United From Manchester City For Four-Year Deal

By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Jess Park has joined Manchester United from Manchester City, signing a four-year contract that lasts until June 2029. Her transfer was finalised on the Women's Super League deadline day. Park, an attacking midfielder, began her journey with City in 2017 as a youth player and debuted for the senior team the same year during a League Cup victory over Doncaster Belles.

During her time at Manchester City, Park made 122 appearances and contributed to winning two League Cups and two FA Cups. In the Women's Super League, she has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists across 82 matches, including a loan period at Everton in the 2022-23 season.

Park has also earned 20 caps for England and was part of Sarina Wiegman's squad that clinched the European Championships in July. Her international experience adds significant value to her new team at Manchester United.

Expressing her excitement about joining United, Park stated on the club's website, "I am really happy to be here and can't wait to get started." She emphasised her desire to embrace new challenges and continuously improve her skills.

Park is eager to contribute to Manchester United's high ambitions. She described herself as a player who thrives on having possession and creating opportunities for teammates. "I know the ambitions are very high, and I want to help the team push towards them," she added.

The move marks a significant step in Park's career as she seeks to make an impact at one of England's top clubs. Her addition is expected to bolster Manchester United's squad as they aim for success in upcoming competitions.