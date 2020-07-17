Jesus and Stones laud 'genius' Guardiola for tactical tweak

Manchester. July 17: John Stones and Gabriel Jesus applauded the subtle tactical tweak made by Pep Guardiola against Bournemouth shortly before the wonderful goal by the Brazilian, who labelled his boss a "genius".
City claimed an unconvincing 2-1 win over the Cherries at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (July 15), with David Silva scoring a free-kick before Jesus netted with a lovely solo effort.
Bournemouth piled pressure on in the final stages and did pull one back through David Brooks, but Jesus' goal proved decisive.
The Brazil international's goal came shortly after Guardiola made a slight change, moving Jesus further towards the left, and shifting Phil Foden the other way.
It led to Jesus finding space in the inside-left channel, which Silva spotted, and the striker evaded two defenders before slotting home.
This tweak was not lost on Jesus, nor Stones.
"It is no coincidence, we switch and I score," Jesus said. "He [Pep] is a genius. He changes it in a second and we score.
"We can play better. I am happy to help my team and I am happy to get this victory. I try to play football, enjoy the game, be happy in the game on the pitch. That is what we have to do, go on the pitch, give everything there.
"I try to always go for goal, score, make passes, defend with my friends."
Stones added: "He [Pep] knows the quality of the players so well and those little adjustments count.
"I think how Gabby took his goal is incredible; the feet in the box, it is a defender's nightmare really. When you get in the box nowadays with VAR and things like this, everything is watched and you have got to be so careful.
"I think Gabby, and the other strikers that get chances in the box, it is a pleasure to watch and I am sure he will be pleased with that.
"As I said, the manager knows his players so well and those little tweaks, every player knows what they can bring to the team.
"I didn't realise until the end what impact the players can have in different positions and that is credit to them; credit to Phil, credit to Gabby, I am just really pleased to get another three points."