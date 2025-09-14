Jewell Loyd Finds Peace Ahead Of WNBA Playoff Showdown With Former Team Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd is preparing for the Las Vegas Aces' playoff series against her former team, the Seattle Storm. The first-round matchup begins on Sunday. Loyd, who played ten seasons with the Storm and won two championships, had a contentious departure earlier this year. Despite an investigation clearing the Storm of any wrongdoing, Loyd accused their coaching staff of harassment during the offseason, leading to her trade request.
The 2025 WNBA Playoffs are set to begin on September 14. The Aces will face the Storm in a highly anticipated clash. Loyd recently scored 21 points, including seven three-pointers, in Las Vegas' 103-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. This victory marked the Aces' 16th consecutive win.
Loyd expressed her feelings about returning to Seattle: "As the season's gone on, it's just basketball, right? I've settled that. It doesn't feel like anything. I'm at peace with everything." She acknowledged that her first return was strange but now feels valued with the Aces.
In July, Loyd transitioned from a starter to coming off the bench to better support her team. This move was her suggestion to coach Becky Hammon. Hammon praised Loyd's selfless approach: "For someone with her resume, it's almost unheard of. She's been one of my easiest players to coach."
Seattle's Skylar Diggins highlighted the threat Loyd poses: "You see how electric players can be off the bench. We all know Jewell can shoot the basketball. We definitely have to defend the 3-point line." This acknowledgment underscores Loyd's impact on games.
Sunday will also feature other playoff games: Minnesota Lynx versus Golden State Valkyries, Atlanta Dream against Indiana Fever, and Phoenix Mercury facing New York Liberty. These matchups promise excitement as teams vie for advancement in the playoffs.
Loyd's journey reflects resilience and adaptability in professional sports. Her ability to embrace change while maintaining performance showcases her dedication and skill in basketball. As she faces her former team, all eyes will be on how she influences the game dynamics.
Loyd's story is a testament to overcoming challenges and finding peace amid transitions in sports careers. Her experience highlights how athletes navigate personal and professional changes while contributing significantly to their teams' success on and off the court.