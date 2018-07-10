Joe Hart set to leave Manchester City; Celtic and Rangers on alert

Bengaluru, July 10: Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is ready to leave his long-time Premier League club this summer transfer window.
The 31-year-old, once the No 1 goalkeeper of the club until the arrival of manager Pep Guardiola, helped his side to two Premier League victories in 2011/12 and 2013/14. However, in the last few seasons, Hart’s form decreased gradually and he was loaned out to Torino and West Ham United.
Joe Hart will return to Manchester City training on Monday with those close to the goalkeeper feeling that serious enquiries for him will only arrive after the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/qQZbuYyxU5— City Watch (@City_Watch) July 3, 2018
Now, according to The Sun, Hart has recently returned to Manchester City training to fix his final departure from Etihad.
Hart has not figured in Guardiola's plans and was even expelled from the club squad. While Hart has played only one game for the club in Guardiola’s tenure, he spent the 2016/17 season at Torino and the 2017/18 season at West Ham United on loan.
Hart is now looking for a permanent club and is ready to leave the Sky Blues despite having a year left on his contract.
Pep Guardiola remains determined to help smooth Joe Hart's exit from Manchester City in recognition for his service to the club, and will help him secure a permanent move. pic.twitter.com/eUIgS5W4GV— City Watch (@City_Watch) July 9, 2018
According to The Sun, Scottish Premiership clubs Celtic and Rangers are among the favourites to sign him.
In the 2006 summer, Hart joined Manchester City from the current League One side Shrewsbury Town at the age of 19. After spending his initial seasons on loan at several lower-ranked English clubs, Hart gradually became the No 1 goalkeeper for Manchester City and England.
Hart has made 348 appearances for City, including 266 in Premier League. He has held the record of winning the most number of Premier League Golden Glove awards - winning it four times in 2010/11, 2011/12, 2012/13 and 2014/15.
Hart also failed to earn himself a place in the England squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Making his senior international debut in 2008, Hart has played 75 matches for The Three Lions.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends