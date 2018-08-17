Joel Campbell joins Frosinone from Arsenal on permanent deal

London, August 17: Joel Campbell has left Arsenal for Frosinone on a three-year deal.
The 26-year-old forward joins the Serie A club for an undisclosed fee after spending seven years with the Gunners.
Campbell was signed by Arsene Wenger in 2011 but only made 40 appearances for the senior team in all competitions.
He was loaned out six times, including last season, which he spent in La Liga with Real Betis.
The Costa Rica international only managed eight appearances in Spain's top flight, though, as a result of a knee injury.
"We would like to thank Joel for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future," Arsenal said in a statement.
Good luck in Italy, @joel_campbell12 🇮🇹— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 17, 2018
Also, Arsenal youth product Stephy Mavididi signed for Juventus on a permanent transfer. The 20-year-old forward will initially join the Italian side's 'B' team, Arsenal said.
Stephy has previously spent time on loan at Preston North End, and also had two spells at Charlton Athletic, where he spent the second half of last season. He is an England youth international having played up to under-20 level.
"We would like to thank Stephy for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future," Arsenal said.