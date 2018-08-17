Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Joel Campbell joins Frosinone from Arsenal on permanent deal

Posted By: OPTA
Joel Campbell was loaned out six times by Arsenal
Joel Campbell was loaned out six times by Arsenal

London, August 17: Joel Campbell has left Arsenal for Frosinone on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old forward joins the Serie A club for an undisclosed fee after spending seven years with the Gunners.

Campbell was signed by Arsene Wenger in 2011 but only made 40 appearances for the senior team in all competitions.

He was loaned out six times, including last season, which he spent in La Liga with Real Betis.

The Costa Rica international only managed eight appearances in Spain's top flight, though, as a result of a knee injury.

"We would like to thank Joel for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future," Arsenal said in a statement.

Also, Arsenal youth product Stephy Mavididi signed for Juventus on a permanent transfer. The 20-year-old forward will initially join the Italian side's 'B' team, Arsenal said.

Stephy has previously spent time on loan at Preston North End, and also had two spells at Charlton Athletic, where he spent the second half of last season. He is an England youth international having played up to under-20 level.

"We would like to thank Stephy for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future," Arsenal said.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue