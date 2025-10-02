Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK-W vs BAN-W in India, UK and USA Online?

Curtis Jones Urges Liverpool To Show Resilience In Upcoming Match Against Chelsea

Liverpool are eager to demonstrate resilience as they prepare to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. This follows consecutive losses that disrupted their strong start to the season. Initially, Liverpool secured five straight Premier League wins and a thrilling 3-2 Champions League victory against Atletico Madrid. However, recent setbacks include a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace and a 1-0 defeat by Galatasaray.

Despite these challenges, Curtis Jones remains optimistic about Liverpool's ability to recover. "I say it all the time, you must be mad if you think you can win every game," he stated on Liverpool's website. He emphasised the importance of staying calm and focused, acknowledging that facing world-class teams means occasional losses are inevitable.

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have never lost two consecutive Premier League matches. They aim to maintain this record against Chelsea, who have also suffered two league defeats in a row. The upcoming match is crucial for both teams as they seek to regain momentum before the international break.

Chelsea recently experienced a 3-1 home loss to Brighton after conceding two late goals. Their previous league game ended in defeat against Manchester United, while their Champions League journey began with a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich. Despite these setbacks, Enzo Maresca's side managed a 1-0 victory over Benfica in Europe.

Chelsea will miss Cole Palmer due to injury, with Liam Delap also sidelined long-term. Enzo Fernandez is expected to play a pivotal role; he has taken more shots than any other Chelsea player this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Alexander Isak has scored in his last two appearances at Stamford Bridge for Newcastle.

Isak aims to avoid becoming the second player after Rod Wallace to score in three consecutive away games at an opponent's ground and lose all three. Wallace achieved this feat at Norwich City between 1992 and 1995 while playing for Leeds United.

Match Prediction and Historical Context

The last encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool ended in a 3-1 victory for Chelsea in May. If Chelsea win again, it would mark their first back-to-back league victories over Liverpool since November 2014. However, Liverpool have not won at Stamford Bridge in their last four visits (three draws and one loss).

Chelsea could lose three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since April-May 2023 under Frank Lampard. They have also struggled when scoring first this year, losing three such games—their highest since 2018.

Historically, Chelsea have lost four of their last five home matches against reigning champions (one draw). This contrasts with their unbeaten run from 2002-03 to 2019-20 at Stamford Bridge against titleholders (seven wins and six draws).

The Opta win probability suggests Liverpool have a higher chance of winning at 45.6%, compared to Chelsea's 29.6%. A draw stands at 24.7%. Both teams will be keenly aware of these odds as they prepare for Saturday's clash.