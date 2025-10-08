Football Jordan Henderson Clarifies His Role In England Squad Ahead Of Wales Friendly Jordan Henderson insists he is not in the England squad as a cheerleader. He addresses criticism regarding his selection and discusses his commitment to the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Jordan Henderson is adamant that his role in the England squad is not just to boost morale. Criticism arose when Thomas Tuchel, the manager, included the 35-year-old in the team. Henderson has earned 85 caps for England and has played four times since Tuchel took charge in January. His selection was debated after being omitted from Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad and overlooked during Lee Carsley's interim period.

Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq in 2023 drew criticism, but his time in Saudi Arabia was brief, lasting only six months before he transferred to Ajax. Now back in the Premier League with Brentford, he has started six of their seven matches this season and believes he deserves his international spot. "The most important people are the manager, the coaching staff and the players and what they think," Henderson told reporters before Thursday's friendly against Wales.

Henderson questioned whether a top European manager would select him just to be a cheerleader. He urged reporters to ask those involved if they see him as such. "I don't think one of the best managers in Europe would be choosing me just to do that," he stated confidently.

The midfielder insists his stint in Saudi Arabia wasn't why he missed Southgate's last tournament. "I don't think it was the reason why I missed the Euros," he said. Henderson noted that he attended every camp before the Euros while playing in Saudi Arabia. Reflecting on past decisions, he admitted he might have chosen differently but made choices based on various personal reasons.

Henderson acknowledged facing difficult times over recent years, describing leaving Liverpool as feeling like a breakup. He admitted to making mistakes but stressed his intent to always do what's right throughout his career. After playing Wales at Wembley, England will travel to Latvia for their fifth World Cup qualifier. A victory there could secure their spot at next year's tournament.