Jordi Alba linked with Atletico Madrid: A good deal for the La Liga winners?

Bengaluru, June 2: Barcelona are said to be preparing an overhaul following a disappointing season with some of the top players alongside deadwood set to be transfer listed by the side.
The La Liga giants have debts in the region of £1billion. President Laporta wants to offload players in an attempt to balance the books and as per rumours in Spain, left-back Jordi Alba could one of the casualties.
Alba, 32 is one of the highest earners of the Barcelona side and it is understood that the Catalan side will only continue with him if he agrees to take a pay cut with a new deal. However, as of now, it seems unlikely and a move to Atletico Madrid could be on the cards. It is now understood that the newly-crowned La Liga champions are ready to table an offer for Alba in an attempt to lure in a similar fashion to Luis Suarez.
Alba's mixed season
The Spanish international has been the undisputed starter in the Barca side since signing for them in 2012 and has firmly established himself as one of the best in his position. He struggled for consistency last season, however, this term recovered his form and delivered an impressive season with five goals and fifteen assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. There are hardly a few players in La Liga who still can match his standard. But he now could be forced out of the club mostly for the non-footballing reason as Joan Laporta eyes a massive overhaul of the squad.
Atletico's transfer stance
If the 32-year-old can manage his injury issues, he still can be a clutch player like Luis Suarez's mould. Simeone is in dire need of a new left-back to compete with Renan Lodi, who has mixed season over the course of the campaign. To that end, Alba ticks all the right boxes considering his experience and reliability.