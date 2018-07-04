Jorge Sampaoli likely to quit Argentina job this week

Buenos Aires, July 4: Argentina national team head coach Jorge Sampaoli's turbulent future could be decided this week as according to reports, the under-fire Argentinian could hand a resignation later.
Sampaoli took the charge of Argentina side during the Latin American side's last half of the World Cup Qualifier campaign.
Argentina were then struggling to get past the group stage and were languishing at the bottom, however, thanks to Messi and Sampaoli the team finally overcame all the obstacles and cleared themselves off to be in the final stage of FIFA World Cup 2018.
With Sampaoli having a great CV with Chile previously, where he won two back to back Copa America, expectations were high from him to perform well at the World Cup.
But the Argentine side failed to replicate the same on the biggest stage and bowed out from the round of 16 after getting defeated at the hands of France.
Regarding Argentina's failure, many fans and pundits subsequently have blamed the 58-year-old manager of not choosing his team properly and apparently he no longer has the support of many Argentina fans or a section of the dressing room, either.
Now according to some reports in Argentina, the former Sevilla boss now has decided to hold a meeting with AFA president Tapia this week where he will decide upon his future.
The AFA president, however, reportedly is not eager to sack the manager. The Argentine management reportedly wants to keep him till the 2019 Copa America competitions. Furthermore, they have asked him not to step down despite apparent player opposition.
Also, Sampaoli still has four-years left in his contract and should the management want him to remove from his position they have to pay a fee of around £16.8million, which is unmanageable for the governing body.
Thus, the only way a separation can be done, as of now, is via mutual agreement.
However, final verdict can now only be assumed after this week's meeting. Sampaoli is currently in Russia spending his time despite the rest of the Argentina squad heading home.
