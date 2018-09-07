Jorginho was close to signing for Manchester City

Kolkata, September 7: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho initially agreed to join another top Premier League club Manchester City before the Blues' offer, his agent Joao Santos revealed recently.
In July, Serie A club Napoli agreed to release the 26-year-old midfielder to Chelsea.
However, Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos recently revealed that the Italian midfielder was very close to joining City this summer as both had reached an agreement, but Napoli decided to earn more value from The Blues’ call.
"It was all done with Jorginho. There was an agreement, but there was no agreement between the clubs. All parties have to agree, and one did not. Then Chelsea asked what the situation was after Sarri arrived and Jorginho went to London," Santos was quoted as saying in Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.
Jorginho had a dream start with Chelsea under their new manager Maurizio Sarri as he scored his first Premier League goal in the opening week of the season.
Since arriving at London, Jorginho has started in all five games, including the Community Shield game against Manchester City, which is the traditional curtain raiser for the Premier League.
Santos also added that Jorginho is enjoying his stint with Chelsea. "He’s really enjoying it at Chelsea, the team is on a roll and has won four matches out of four. It’s a great start. Going to Chelsea was a unique opportunity, the career of a player is very short and now we hope for the best.”