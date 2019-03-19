Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mbappe more valuable than Messi & Ronaldo: Mourinho

By Opta
PSG star Kylian Mbappe
PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Paris, March 19: Jose Mourinho believes Kylian Mbappe's age and "incredible" ability makes him more valuable than even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe has lifted the World Cup, won Ligue 1 twice, scored 55 top-flight goals and been voted fourth in the Ballon d'Or all before his 21st birthday.

And it is his youth that former Manchester United manager Mourinho views as the critical difference when comparing his worth in the transfer market to Barcelona captain Messi, 31, and Juventus talisman Ronaldo, 34.

The ex-Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid head coach thinks the France international could command even a higher fee than the game's current most expensive player, his PSG team-mate Neymar.

"For a player like Mbappe, when you speak about the future, you don't need to say what he's going to be like in five years' time, in 10 years' time," Mourinho told beIN Sports.

"Just focus on now. He's absolutely incredible.

"I think going by his age and the age of Cristiano, of Messi, over 30, Neymar is 27... when you go to the market level and age is also a factor, I think he's the most valuable player in the world.

"In a hypothetical transfer, he's the most expensive player in football now.

"In terms of his qualities, unbelievable. One word is enough. It means everything."

Mbappe scored the opener in PSG's 3-1 win over Marseille in Le Classique before linking up with the France squad for their opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland.

Speaking at a media conference on Monday (March 18), Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps endorsed the young forward's maturity and ability to cope with close attention from opposition players.

"He has such abilities that he may face some tough challenges on the pitch. He's ready to deal with that kind of thing," Deschamps said.

"I cannot say that he had disproportionate reactions so far. He reacts because it's never pleasant.

"He deals well with those situations though. He's used to it. It's something he has experienced since the beginning of his career and he will be subjected to this his entire career because of what he's able to do on the pitch."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue