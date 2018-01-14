Jose Mourinho opens up on Axel Tuanzebe amidst Aston Villa link

Manchester, January 14: Jose Mourinho has confirmed that United academy star Axel Tuanzebe could be sent on loan in the January transfer window with Aston Villa the potential suitors.
The 20-year-old Manchester United youngster Axel Tuanzebe got his first call-up two years ago by then manager Louis Van Gaal as a squad player.
However, he took one more year to make his debut and that was under Jose Mourinho as a 68th-minute substitute, replacing Timothy Fosu-Mensah during a 4–0 FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford.
The youngster has been training with the Red Devils' first-team squad since then but has only made three appearances this season.
Mourinho now has suggested that he wants the player to have more game time and wants to send him on loan in the January window but his transfer is depending upon one player, Eric Bailly who has been out injured for a long time.
Eric Bailly is sidelined until February and Mourinho suggested United will delay making a decision on Tuanzebe's situation until January 31 to see the availability of all the players.
"Tuanzebe's a very good player that is not having lots of possibilities to play here," Mourinho said. "But he's our player and will be our player, no chance we give up on such a talented boy.
"But it is something we are thinking about, a loan until the end of the season. We are a bit afraid of injuries, a bit afraid of needing him, we have Eric Bailly injured, we are not free of other injuries, so we are delaying the decision and we are going to delay until the end of the transfer window.
"If we have a decision at the end of the month and feel Eric Bailly is close to being back, then probably will be good for Axel to go on a loan and be back next season, because he's a player we like very much."
But should United let the player go on loan, reportedly Championship side Aston Villa leads the race for the youngster and as per reports, they have already held talks regarding the loan deal.
Villa manager Bruce is fighting to bring his team to the Premier League again and currently in the fourth place. He has already stated that to acquire that he needs more quality in his squad however with lack of funds he is only looking at loan deal, hinting at the Tuanzebe agreement.
“I think everybody knows and understands the situation we’re in,” he said.
“I think I’ve been pretty clear.
“With the financial situation at the club, we’re not in a position to spend millions.
“However, if we look to go down the loan route which has been really positive for us, even at the start of the season with Sam . Snodgrass in particular, we’ve done very well with the loan situation."
Villa have already acquired the service of another United player Sam Johnstone on loan at the start of the season.