Jose Mourinho to scout Celtic star Kieran Tierney

Bengaluru, April 15: Jose Mourinho will send scouts to watch Celtic's starlet Kieran Tierney's performance during the Old Firm derby on Sunday, as Mourinho's search for a new left-back continues.
Mourinho has reportedly prioritised a left-back in the coming Summer and has already told CEO Woodward about his desire.
The Red Devils already have Luke Shaw and Ashley Young in their ranks as left-full back options but apparently, the Portuguese is not convinced with all the choices and wants to offload Shaw to welcome a new player in his place. Shaw, a former Sotton player, has failed to convince Mourinho that he can be a long-term option.
Instead, Tierney is now been regarded as a player who can be a long-term success at Old Trafford and thus United have reportedly turned their attention towards him.
United were earlier linked with Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose over a Summer move. However, the England international's constant injury woes have got United thinking again.
United are also linked with Juventus left-back Alex Sandro over a potential summer move. But with Juventus putting £60million price tag on Sandro, United have now started to look for new options in the market.
United have scouted Tierney on numerous occasions during the last 12 months. Manager Mourinho himself had visited Hampden Park last month to watch Scotland's international friendly against Costa Rica in a scouting mission for Tierney. The Celtic star, however, pulled himself from the tie due to an injury at the last moment.
But Mourinho has reportedly told his scouts to look for the player again and they are expected to watch him again in Sunday's Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.
The 20-year-old has been an ever-present name in Celtic's team for the last two seasons since his debut in 2015. The player has made 49 appearances this season in all competition and registered 4 goals and 9 assists to his name till now. He also has nine international appearances to his name and has already captained Scotland despite being only 20 years old.
The youngster, who can also operate as centre-back, has a contract with Celtic till 2023 and Brendan Rodger's side are reluctant to lose the player at such early age. But if United really want to have the player, it will be hard for the youngster to resist United.
