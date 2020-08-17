Jose Mourinho transfer targets: Four players Spurs could sign this Summer

Bengaluru, Aug 17: After helping a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side secure a Europa League berth for next season, Jose Mourinho will surely look into the transfer market to transform his squad in his image.
Injuries to key players have mainly exposed the lack of depth within the squad at Tottenham while in some of places a first regular looks a necessity. Mourinho has already signed Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but as per reports, there could be four more arrivals.
Mourinho will likely be handed a £135 million transfer war chest for the Summer and these are the four players he is apparently targeting to improve the team:
Milan Skriniar
Mourinho is certain to sign a new central defender this summer following Jan Vertonghen's exit from the club as a free agent. Inter's Skriniar reportedly has been viewed as a perfect replacement for him as he has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan. There is a murmur that a swap deal involving Tanguy Ndombele could be a key in this chase. Although, no concrete reports have evolved yet.
Max Aarons
The right-back is another area, Spurs have struggled last season. After selling Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters in the space of 12 months, the only choice they have is Serge Aurier. The former PSG fullback too has not been convincing since joining the club.
However, he is not likely to be sold, but an upgrade could be looked into. Relegated Norwich's Max Aarons has been linked with a move who at just 20 years of age, could prove to be a solid investment.
Arkadiusz Milik
Spurs struggled during Harry Kane’s absence with injury in 2019-20 and they are reportedly open to signing a back-up forward in the summer. The likes of Josh King, Callum Wilson all have been linked but as per reports, Mourinho's preferred choice is the Napoli forward. Milik has had a decent campaign with the Italian side this season with 11 goals. However, may look to change the side given there are more high-grade deals on the table.
Nicolo Zaniolo
Maybe not the absolute priority, however, if there's a fund for a transfer, Mourinho could enquire about the talented Roma midfielder as per rumours. Spurs are yet to fill the void left by Christian Eriksen’s move to Inter Milan in January and Zaniolo could be his perfect successor. However, Roma are unlikely to part ways with their prized player easily but a bid in the region of £45m could spring in the negotiation.