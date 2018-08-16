Jose Mourinho urges defensive duo to stay at Manchester United

Bengaluru, August 16: Jose Mourinho has told defensive duo Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo that he wants them to stay at Manchester United.
The duo have both been linked with a move away this summer and the Old Trafford boss is prepared to let them decide where their futures lie. However, reports now claim that Mourinho wants the duo to stay with the Red Devils until January.
The Red Devils endured a tough transfer window with the club missing out on most of their targets for the summer. They failed to bring in the centre-half their manager wanted during the summer window after missing out on the likes of Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin.
Right-back Diogo Dalot, who returns to full training this week after knee surgery, was the only defensive addition made by the Red Devils but he is too young to make any kind of immediate impact.
So, Mourinho has urged Rojo and Darmian that the club would like to keep them as they are short of options at the back.
Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are the latest club linked with a swoop for Argentina international centre-back Rojo. Italian full-back Darmian, who has already publicly declared his desire to return to his homeland in Italy, is wanted by Serie A giants Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan.
But due to the lack of options available, Darmian was handed a start for United in their 2-1 Premier League opening day victory over Leicester City.
Rojo is needed as cover at centre-back due to the lack of new arrivals. However, Mourinho knows the pair could soon find their playing opportunities limited and is willing to allow them to make up their own mind on whether to stay or leave before the European window shuts at the end of August.