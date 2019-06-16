Warrington edges Galahad to retain IBF featherweight title

Warrington remained undefeated and improved to 29-0 but only just, recording a narrow split-decision victory at First Direct Arena.

The 28-year-old was awarded the win 116-112 and 116-113 by two judges, while the third scored it 115-113 in Galahad's favour.

"I think I did enough to nick it in the last two rounds because it was nip and tuck but you cannot win a title by hitting pot shots," Warrington said, via the BBC.

"They are not going to all be pretty and I'm glad I got through it, so hopefully there is a unification fight next."

In Latvia, Mairis Briedis (26-1) claimed a third-round TKO win over Krzysztof Glowacki to reach the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final, where Yunier Dorticos awaits.