Juan Mata to be offered ambassadorial role by Man United

Bengaluru, April 3: Premier League giants Manchester United are looking to offer an ambassadorial role to Juan Mata when he finishes his career even if he leaves the club this summer which looks likely.
The Spanish superstar is in the final few months of his contract at Old Trafford and has still not reached agreement over extending his stay.
The 30-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and a string of sides abroad as he ponders the next move in his career. But, reports claim that no matter the outcome of his contract talks, the Red Devils are already planning to have him working for them once he hangs up his boots.
Mata has long been respected in football for his work off the pitch which sees him very close to the supporters. And his Common Goal charitable initiative, which sees footballers donate one per cent of their salaries to not-for-profit organisations, has already raised over £1million.
The report claims United believe that kind of work away from the game makes him the ideal person to represent them as a club ambassador. And they want to hand him a role even if he decides to leave the club this summer, five-and-a-half years after he was bought from Chelsea for £37million.
It was reported last week that talks have gone well between Mata and new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes he has a big part to play in his future plans.
The Spanish international has been a regular in the first team picture this season, making 29 appearances so far, and the club see him continuing in that role next year.
But there are issues to resolve over the fact Mata would prefer a two-year contract rather than the one-year deal currently on the table, which has an option for a further 12 months inserted. And given that he is in the final six months of his contract, he is free to hold talks with other clubs outside England interested in him up.
Barcelona are among several clubs believed to have made contact, while Arsenal boss Unai Emery is keen on taking the Spaniard to the Emirates on free due to his restricted budget for transfers.