Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Lopetegui to remain in charge for El Clasico - Butragueno

By
Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui
Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui

Madrid, October 24: Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has insisted head coach Julen Lopetegui will remain in charge for Sunday's El Clasico clash with Barcelona.

Champions League holders Madrid ended a five-match winless run in all competitions with a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday (October 23), but Lopetegui's men were far from convincing.

Reports before the game had suggested Lopetegui would be sacked regardless of the result, yet Butragueno claims the club are planning to continue as normal ahead of the trip to Camp Nou.

"Lopetegui will sit on the bench at Camp Nou as normal," he told Movistar. "In these kind of situations, it is important to remain calm and trust the players. Sunday's game is a great motivation for us."

Pushed on the rumours Lopetegui would be sacked before El Clasico, Butragueno added: "It is normal. This is football. We have heard the rumours, but we have confidence and hopefully we will play well at Camp Nou."

Madrid were jeered at times against Plzen, with fans turning on the home players as they granted the Czech side chance after chance and passed up opportunities of their own.

Butragueno is keen to improve the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu, adding: "Real Madrid fans want to see their team play well, goals, goals, goals.

"The fans are very loyal but now we have to change this trend . We respect the public and in these moments we need the support of the people to improve this situation."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
UCL: Juventus beat United 1-0
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue