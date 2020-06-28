Nagelsmann bullish about prospect of RB Leipzig winning Champions League

Julian Nagelsmann has urged his RB Leipzig players to seize their "big chance" to win the Champions League.
Die Roten Bullen confirmed their place in next year's Champions League and a third-place finish in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win at Augsburg thanks to two goals from outgoing striker Timo Werner.
It was Germany international Werner's final appearance for the club before he joins Chelsea in a reported €53million (£47.5m) deal, yet the campaign is not over for Leipzig, who are still in this season's Champions League.
The competition will resume in August and Leipzig are already assured of a spot in the last eight.
And the fact that the quarter-finals and semi-finals are both one-legged affairs at a neutral venue in Lisbon has given Nagelsmann encouragement that, even without Werner, his team can conquer Europe.
"Of course it's a huge challenge for us, but also for the other teams that are still in the Champions League," he told a news conference.
"I do not want to complain because we are very happy that we can participate there. I think we have a big chance because it will not be that easy again to win this tournament, with three games.
"It's demanding but I want us to go there with the following thoughts - we need only three victories to win the most valuable trophy in club football."
Werner left Leipzig as their all-time top scorer having broken the record when he took his tally to 95 for the club with his brace on Saturday.
Only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored more than Werner's 28 goals in the Bundesliga this term and he will now look to transform that form to Chelsea, with the backing of the club and coach he is leaving.
Asked about any goodbye message the team delivered to Werner, Nagelsmann added: "Our sporting director Markus Krosche said some words in front of the team.
"I also said goodbye to him before and told him some things, but they stay private.
"It's easy to say that he leaves a huge gap when you look at his numbers, but also as a human because he has the heart in the right place.
"He has a lot of friends here in Leipzig and felt very comfortable. I wish him all the best in London and hope that he'll have similar numbers in four years as well."
Werner was delighted to sign off by grabbing the club record and admitted he will depart Leipzig with fond memories.
"Firstly, it makes me really happy that we won our last game of the season," he said.
"We qualified for the Champions League and ended the season on a high.
"The fact that I am the record goalscorer for Leipzig makes me really proud. I will miss the club and the city."