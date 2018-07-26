Julian Nagelsmann reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid

Bengaluru, July 26: Zinedine Zidane's exit as Real Madrid coach came as a surprising move for the Spanish capital. But the 13-time Champions League winners were quick to hunt for an equally good replacement. Julen Lopetegui's appointment came with a saga of its own, but the former Spain national team boss trumped heavy-weights like Mauricio Pochettinno, Guti, Raul and even Arsene Wenger.
One of the candidates on the list also included breakthrough manager Julian Nagelsmann. The 31-year old manager created quite a stir with his appointment in February 2016, as he became the youngest ever manager in Bundesliga history when he was appointed by Hoffenheim at the age of 28. And he was impressive in his first stint itself, rescuing Hoffenheim from relegation in the 2015-16 season, a solid fourth-place finish in 2016-17 and a historical third place last season to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time.
Nagelsmann recently revealed that he had indeed received a call from the Bernabeu officials to replace Zinedine Zidane. But he didn't want to rush into such a huge role and insisted that he wanted to continue to manage in Germany only.
"Madrid called me," he told 11Freunde. "Who would hang up the telephone? Universe Football Club doesn't exist, so there's no bigger club than Real Madrid.
"But I am 31 years old, I will have another chance. I didn't want to move countries. If my coaching career continues reasonably, you may have another chance to take on a club in this category later. Also for family reasons, it did not fit so well to go abroad."
Nagelsmann was one of the front-runners for the coveted Arsenal job before the World Cup as well. However, the Gunners were happy to appoint ex-PSG boss Unai Emery as Wenger's successor. Nagelsmann was on contract at Hoffenheim till 2021 but Bundesliga club RB Leipzig initiated his release clause to sign a new deal with the club that runs till 2023. Nagelsmann will take the helm at Leipzig from next summer, plying his trade with TSG Hoffenheim for one last time this campaign.