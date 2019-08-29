Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

It's crazy how strong Champions League is – Klopp

By
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp talked up the depth in the Champions League as Liverpool prepare for their title defence.

London, August 29: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it is "crazy" just how strong the Champions League will be in 2019-20.

The draw for the group stage will be held in Monaco on Thursday, with Klopp's Reds getting ready to defend their title.

Such is the strength of the competition this season, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham, Ajax and Benfica are in pot two.

Klopp, whose side beat Spurs in last season's final, said such teams belonged in pot one.

"I don't think there was ever a stronger pot two. It is just crazy," he told UK newspapers.

"They should all be in pot one, but there is not enough space there. I don't think there was ever a stronger pot three.

"If people really think about this kind of Super League, then you don't need it. That's it. Then pot four you can get RB Leipzig – wow."

Klopp's men are in pot one alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Zenit.

The German said there were several contenders to lift the trophy in Istanbul on May 30 next year.

"I really think a lot of teams have a good chance. Bayern Munich now finally brought in Perisic and Coutinho which is like a big boost," Klopp said.

"Look at the squad Borussia Dortmund has and tell me we are stronger than them. That is incredible. They can make five changes and you think, 'really, they didn't play last week? Why?'

"There are a lot of quality teams – Juventus will be there, PSG will be there. Whatever happens they will find solutions.

"Real Madrid? Do you think they gave up already?"

UEFA Champions League Draw

Wednesday, August 29

9.30 pm (IST)

Live on SONY TEN 2/ SONY TEN 2 HD

More JURGEN KLOPP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dravid replaced as India A, U-19 coach
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue