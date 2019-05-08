Football

Klopp responsible for Liverpool's Champions League comeback – Mourinho

By Opta
Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool, May 8: Jose Mourinho believes Liverpool's memorable Champions League comeback against Barcelona was down to manager Jurgen Klopp as he lavished the German in praise.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool completed the great escape at Anfield, where the Reds overturned a 3-0 semi-final first-leg deficit to win 4-0 on Tuesday (May 7).

Braces from Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum saw Liverpool stun Lionel Messi and Barca on Merseyside en route to the June 1 final in Madrid.

Former Manchester United boss Mourinho hailed the impact of Klopp post-match, telling beIN SPORTS: "I have to say, this remontada (comeback) has one name, Jurgen.

"I think this was not about tactics or philosophy but heart and soul and empathy that he created with this group of players.

"They had a risk of finishing a fantastic season without anything to celebrate and now they are one step from being European champions. I think Jurgen deserves it.

"The work they are doing in Liverpool is fantastic. I think this is about him. This is a reflection of his personality, never giving up, the fighting spirit, every player giving everything."

Mourinho added: "He is not crying because he's missing a player or playing 50-60 matches per season. Coaches in other leagues say their players play too many matches. Everything about today is because of Jurgen's mentality.

"I repeat, Jurgen is the man responsible for this achievement from his fantastic personality, his fantastic mentality. The team was there and the team believed."

The winner of the Ajax-Tottenham tie will face Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano next month.

Full Time: LIV 4 - 0 BAR
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
