Klopp: I'm not the pope of football tactics

By Opta
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp was unwilling to criticise Manchester United's recent approach against Liverpool.

London, December 15: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not "the pope of football tactics" as his side prepare to host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

United are unbeaten at Anfield in the league since 2013 and Jose Mourinho's inconsistent team may again take what is perceived to be a negative approach to leaders Liverpool.

But Klopp was unwilling to criticise United's style, saying it was up to his team to find answers.

H2H - Liverpool v Manchester United

"I don't see it that they play like that much. They have not only one style, long-ball football or deep sitting," the German told UK newspapers.

"Maybe last year a little bit in the game , but they didn't do it at Old Trafford, no.

"It's just difficult. That's football tactics. I'm not the pope of football tactics and tell people what they have to do. It is just football tactics.

"We need to find a solution. Is it nice if you have to play that? That is what makes it smart if they would do it."

Liverpool are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Premier League, holding a one-point lead at the top.

United have endured an inconsistent campaign and sit sixth, 16 points behind Liverpool.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
