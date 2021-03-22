Jurgen Klopp's knockout games against Spanish sides as Liverpool manager

Bengaluru, March 22: Liverpool will face Real Madrid next in one of the most mouthwatering Champions League ties of the quarter-final matches.
It will be the fifth time in the last six years under Klopp's reign that they will face a Spanish side in the knockout stage. The German manager mostly will be having a bit of an irksome flashback considering they have gotten their European dreams taken away by Spanish teams several times. However, he has had a bit of success too.
Here we have taken a look back at all those clashes against the Spanish sides under the guidance of Klopp in the Knockout stages since 2015:
1. Villarreal - UEL Semi-final, 2015-16
In Klopp's first season in charge, the Reds marched to the Semi-final of the Europa League and were pitted against a strong Villareal side. Liverpool lost the first leg in Spain, however, successfully made a comeback with a 3-0 victory to advance into the final.
2. Sevilla - UEL Final, 2015-16
Liverpool put on a dominant display in the first half and took a lead thanks to a brilliant strike from Daniel Sturridge. But the defending winners managed to break Klopp's defence and scored thrice in the second half as Unai Emery's side clinched their third successive Europa League title on a trot.
3. Real Madrid - UCL Final, 2017-18
This year's Champions League final was one of those matches that will be hard to forget for all Liverpool fans. Despite a strong start to the game, an injury to inform Mohamed Salah and a Loris Karius massacre saw them losing the final 3-1 as Madrid clinched their third successive title.
4. Barcelona - UCL Semi-Final, 2018-19
Probably one of the biggest Champions League nights in Liverpool history. Jurgen Klopp’s side came back from a 3-0 deficit in one of the most remarkable comebacks in the competition’s history to win it 4-0. They eventually won their sixth UCL trophy that season.
5. Atletico Madrid- UCL last-16, 2019-20
Liverpool lost the first leg away 1-0 but could not manage to pull it off at Anfield. Wijnaldum levelled the tie to stretch the game to Extra-time. But two brilliant goals from Marcos Llorente ended hope for the Reds as they lost 4-2 on aggregate crashing out of the competition.